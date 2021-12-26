Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,043,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,947,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $543,000.

Shares of ILCV opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

