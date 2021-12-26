McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

