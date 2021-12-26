McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

XAR opened at $117.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.21.

