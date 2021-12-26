iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 277.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.