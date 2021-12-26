Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.