iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,776 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.