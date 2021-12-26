AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,474 shares of company stock valued at $36,789,992 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.