Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 321 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

