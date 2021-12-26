Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 72,794 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72,794 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,102,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.