Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

