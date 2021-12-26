Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $75,000 Investment in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,776 shares of company stock valued at $955,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

GNLN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

