Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.45, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

