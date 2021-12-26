Independent Advisor Alliance Has $231,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WestRock were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

