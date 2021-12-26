Independent Advisor Alliance Has $159,000 Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nikola were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKLA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nikola by 117.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,584,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $11.09 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

