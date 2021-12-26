Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in News were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $362,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of News by 676.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 591,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of News by 13.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

