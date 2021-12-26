Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Buys $31,401.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

