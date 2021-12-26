Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $688.90

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.90 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.62). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 685 ($9.05), with a volume of 26,570 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
The company has a market cap of £700.85 million and a P/E ratio of 30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 688.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 770.81.
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
