Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.80

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as high as C$10.14. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 378,944 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVN. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

