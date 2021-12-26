ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $793,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,577 shares of company stock worth $5,602,312.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTF opened at $17.90 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $851.47 million and a P/E ratio of -99.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

