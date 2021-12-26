ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get ThredUp alerts:

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $220,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,702,400 shares of company stock valued at $35,738,234.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.