National Bank of Coxsackie (OTC:NCXS) Declares Dividend of $0.86

National Bank of Coxsackie (OTC:NCXS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

OTC:NCXS opened at $51.00 on Friday. National Bank of Coxsackie has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

