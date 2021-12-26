BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.01. BRP reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

DOOO opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. BRP has a 52 week low of $63.54 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

