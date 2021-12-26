Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $243,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,555,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.