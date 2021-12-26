B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $421,000 Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

