Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 815 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
