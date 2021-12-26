Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 815 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

