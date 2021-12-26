Enzyme Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

