Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $40.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.98 million and the highest is $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $143.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.57 million to $144.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $182.99 million, with estimates ranging from $179.55 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $41.79 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 383.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 209.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

