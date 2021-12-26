Hord 24-Hour Volume Reaches $104,553.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Hord has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $104,553.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.16 or 0.08062495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.46 or 0.99786910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00052784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,971 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

