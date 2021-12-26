SOTA Finance (SOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,371.26

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $292,371.26 and approximately $989.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

