ZPER Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ZPER has a market cap of $291,807.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

