Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

