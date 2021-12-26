Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

