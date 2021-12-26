216,201 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.82% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $6,599,000.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $12.10 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

