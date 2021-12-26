SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Avient worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 93.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

