Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.39.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1,249.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 277,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 256,701 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 694,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,624,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 757,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 123,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

