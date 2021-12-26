Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.44 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.79% of USANA Health Sciences worth $14,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $389,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USNA stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.