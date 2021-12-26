Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.90 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.38% of MaxLinear worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $75.86.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $647,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.