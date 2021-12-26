Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 12,968 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $674.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $714.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $371.00 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

