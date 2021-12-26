Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.