Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,621 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.61% of Hilltop worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 336.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $34.65 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

