IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

NYSE:IEX opened at $230.64 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day moving average of $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

