301 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $224.37 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $181.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

