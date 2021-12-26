Whittier Trust Co. Takes $42,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

