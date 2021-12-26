Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 11,491 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $3,753,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

