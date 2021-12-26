Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bank news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.98. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

