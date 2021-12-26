Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $121.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $95.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $425.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

