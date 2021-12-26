Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 39,500 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 3.32. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

