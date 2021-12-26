Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 31,347 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Harsco by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 965,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Harsco by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HSC stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

