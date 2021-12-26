Amalgamated Bank Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of LHC Group worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $135.99 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

