AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.95% of AMERISAFE worth $75,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $51.62 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.